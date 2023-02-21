Cardinal Lofts: Ipswich tower evacuated over fire safety
A nine-storey apartment block is being evacuated because of fire safety concerns.
The top three floors of Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich were evacuated in November after a fire service report deemed them unsafe.
All remaining residents were asked to leave immediately on Tuesday.
Management company Grey GR said it understood how "upsetting" the news was and said hotel accommodation was organised.
Some residents are refusing to leave.
"It absolutely is the news that we have been dreading," said Alex Dickin, who rents out a flat on the fifth floor, and spoke to BBC Radio Suffolk.
"It is totally unreasonable and inhumane to demand that someone leaves their home immediately with absolutely no notice."
Mr Dickin, who helped set up the Ipswich Cladiators group, said he had seen families pushing prams and large suitcases down the stairs.
"We need to have a serious conversation with the government and the building owner about compensation for the residents who have had their lives turned upside down again," said Mr Dickin.
Grey GR, in its statement, said it received on Tuesday the "combined results of several in-depth reports" that showed the "internal compartmentation" was "below expected standards".
"The property is no longer safe for occupation," a spokesman said. "We are sincerely sorry to residents and understand how upsetting this news is, however their safety is our utmost priority."
The spokesman also said meals were organised for evacuated residents.
Vivak Sharma, who lived on the top floor and was already asked to leave in November, said he once again would not leave because there was not like-for-like accommodation.
"They think we're some kind of luggage; that's the way we're treated," said the 56-year-old logistics director.
The father-of-four, who said he received the management company's letter via email at about 15:00 GMT, also said he did not feel unsafe in the building because of the 24/7 waking watch from security and the alarm system.
"There is a risk, but there is a risk if I cross the road," he added.
Claire Hamblion, a marketing director who lived on the first floor, said she was "physically shaking" when she received the email.
"I've been in a state of shock," said the 49-year-old, who said she was "not going anywhere".
The company said the top three floors were evacuated in November because of an unacceptable risk of ineffective automatic opening vents alongside a single access staircase.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, which is not involved with Tuesday's evacuation, says it is still awaiting further information required to carry out its own risk assessment on the building.
Chief fire officer Jon Lacey said: "Whilst we appreciate the decision will cause frustration for residents, their safety must remain a priority, and we welcome the management company taking this proactive approach."
Cardinal Lofts, located on the town's waterfront, is one of several buildings in Ipswich that were identified as unsafe following the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017.
A previous safety report identified "combustible materials" in its cladding.
