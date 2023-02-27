James Hazell tribunal: Presenter accuses BBC of discrimination
- Published
A former BBC radio presenter whose contract was terminated claims he was discriminated against because of his depression.
James Hazell, who presented the mid-morning show on BBC Radio Suffolk, has taken his former employer to tribunal.
The radio station's editor maintains he terminated the contract after Mr Hazell used a swear word to describe his team members, and also threatened them not to complain about him.
Mr Hazell denies both allegations.
'Negativity' in behaviour
He claims he was discriminated against on the grounds of disability, because of issues arising from his depression.
"I do not want to dwell too much on the allegations against me and the botched investigation which followed as it is more pertinent to look at the motivation behind investigating me in the first place," said Mr Hazell in his witness statement.
"It is quite clear that the reason the respondent [the BBC] took issue with me was owing to what it perceived to be negativity in my behaviour."
Mr Hazell, who is from Ipswich, worked for the BBC from April 2006 to August 2021.
He said there were "no issues" when he first started and he "thoroughly enjoyed" his job.
"Broadcasting is a passion of mine and to do it in my home area made it a perfect fit for me," he said in his witness statement.
Mr Hazell said problems began on 18 June 2021, when he was approached by Peter Cook, executive editor of BBC Radio Suffolk.
He said Mr Cook told him to take some "time off" due to his "behaviour", which had been witnessed by colleagues including members of his production team.
'Cold and dismissive'
"The entire meeting seemed accusatory, and more statements being put to me rather than a conversation," he said.
"It seemed cold and dismissive, almost like a disciplinary matter, rather than any genuine concern for my welfare."
He took some time off work as suggested, and after returning he went to the pub with two members of his production team - Katharine Park and a woman referred to as Employee A - on 1 July 2021.
This is when he is alleged to have threatened them not to complain about him.
"To be clear, the words I used to Katharine and Employee A were the same ones used to me in a very similar situation over ten years prior, which were if we cannot get on, we will have to be split up," he said.
'Frosty reception'
Mr Hazell is alleged to have used a swear word to describe Ms Parks and Employee A on 29 June 2021, and this allegation had been relayed to them both by the time they met in the pub.
"It has become apparent now that the ladies were aware of Connor Bennett's allegation against me, of which I was not aware at the time," said Mr Hazell.
"I was hoping for a friendly reconciliation but was met with a frosty reception."
The tribunal is expected to take four days.
If Mr Hazell's claim is successful he wants the BBC to compensate him financially.