Tributes paid to cyclist killed in three-car Ipswich crash

Tributes have been paid to father-of-two who died days before his 36th birthday when his bicycle was involved in crash with three cars.Benjamin Wright, from Ipswich, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in Vernon Street, Ipswich, on 13 October.His sister Natasha Wright said she had "lost [my] twin, my best friend and my soul mate".Two men were arrested after the collision and released under investigation, Suffolk Police said.