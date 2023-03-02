Brandon station platform shuts as building risks collapse
A disused ticket office at a train station that is at risk of collapse has led to a platform being closed.
Greater Anglia said the issue at Brandon station, Suffolk, would affect passengers heading towards Norwich, with trains unable to stop.
The roof of the listed building, which shut in 1978, would be removed "as an emergency measure" to allow experts to assess it, the operator added.
A replacement bus service is in place, with Ely-bound trains unaffected.
Natural England was also being consulted, with the roof home to a protected species of bat.
In a statement, Greater Anglia said following an inspection of the building on Wednesday it was "advised by our contractors that it was at potential risk of collapse".
"In order to keep everyone safe, we have had to close the Norwich-bound platform while this situation is ongoing," it said.
A replacement bus service would operate between Ely, Brandon and Thetford to allow customers to connect to and from trains, it added.
