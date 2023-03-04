Ipswich missing teenager might need medical attention say police
Police and the family of a missing teenager have said they are "concerned" for their welfare as they might need "medical attention".
Suffolk Police said Demi West, also known as Kaiden or Kai, was last seen in the area of Dunlin Road, Chantry, Ipswich, at about 01:30 GMT.
It has asked people to check their gardens, sheds, outbuildings and CCTV and dog walkers to be "attentive" in wooded areas.
The force believes Demi is barefoot.
A police helicopter from the National Police Air Service and volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (SULSAR), have assisted in the search, it added.
Demi has been described as white, 5'3" (162m) tall, with shoulder-length hair which is blonde on one side and dark on the other.
They were last seen wearing a white top and khaki green jogging bottoms.
They are believed to be carrying a pink, chequered blanket and may be wearing gold, metal-framed glasses.
Anyone who believes they have seen Demi is asked to contact the police.
