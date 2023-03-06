Suffolk detectorist finds Anglo-Saxon gold pyramid mount

Anglo-Saxon gold sword mountFraser Bailey
The detectorist said he almost did not dig for the item as he presumed it would be an aluminium can

A metal detectorist said he "couldn't believe it" when he found an Anglo-Saxon gold pyramid sword mount that could be worth £20,000.

Fraser Bailey, 37, made the discovery in a field near Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk on 8 January.

Mr Bailey said he had been searching the field for a while and only found "a load of shredded aluminium cans".

"I almost didn't dig when I got the signal as I thought it would be another can," he said.

"But I stuck my spade in the ground and put my hand in the mud and there was just a gold pyramid staring at me.

"I couldn't believe it."

Ivan Bailey
Mr Bailey said he usually goes detecting about three times a week

Mr Bailey said he knew exactly what the item was as he had recently seen a similar item at a local museum.

He said the item was part of a matching pair and so he had been back to the field to try and find it.

The item is now with the local finds liaison officer and a hearing will take place to decide if the item is treasure.

Fraser Bailey
Mr Bailey said he saw a glint of gold when he pulled up a pile of mud

When it came to the value, Mr Bailey said there had been "several figures banded about".

"I know one sold for close to £20,000 some years ago," he said.

If the item is sold, Mr Bailey will split the amount 50/50 with the landowner.

Mr Bailey said he first got into metal detecting when he was about eight or nine years old as his father was a keen detectorist.

"He found several items over the years," Mr Bailey said.

"He's found Roman coins and quite a few Medieval coins."

