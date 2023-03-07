BBC Weather Watchers capture snow in East of England
- Published
Swathes of the East of England have been hit by snow overnight.
People in parts of Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and Suffolk woke up to a covering of the white stuff.
The Met Office had issued a flurry of yellow warnings for snow and ice for many parts of the UK, including the East of England from 21:00 GMT on Monday to 10:00 on Tuesday.
Forecasters have also warned of the dangers of ice on untreated roads across the region.
Some of the BBC's Weather Watchers contributors have been out to capture the snowy landscapes. Here are a selection:
