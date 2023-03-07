Abuse hearing where woman could see accused ruled 'unfair'
A court hearing in which a woman could see the ex-partner she accused of rape was "unfair", an appeal judge ruled.
Lawyers for the woman, from Suffolk, said she may have felt intimidated by the sight of her alleged abuser.
She appealed against "fact-finding" decisions made by a family court judge during a private hearing in September.
Mrs Justice Theis ruled that the findings could not stand and indicated that another judge will now reconsider the woman's allegations.
The appeal hearing, held at the High Court on Tuesday, heard how the woman believed the quality of her evidence was diminished because the accused was looking at her during the online hearing.
Cameras at both ends had been turned on, the court heard, allowing the woman and the accused to see each other.
The woman's barrister, Dr Charlotte Proudman, said the central issue was whether she should have been shielded from the man while giving evidence.
'Distressed and anxious'
In the September hearing, Recorder Rebecca Bradberry had been asked to make findings about the woman's allegations of rape, sexual abuse, domestic abuse and coercive control.
Mrs Justice Theis oversaw the public appeal hearing in the High Court and outlined her conclusions in a written ruling on Tuesday.
Both parties cannot be named as they are involved in family litigation centred on a child.
During the appeal, the man denied rape and said Recorder Bradberry had made findings in his favour and the appeal should be dismissed.
However, Mrs Justice Theis concluded that there was no "proper consideration" of the woman's "vulnerability" during the hearing.
The woman, who lives near Ipswich, claimed the quality of her evidence was "diminished" because the man was looking at her as she answered questions from lawyers.
"In reaching conclusions about the mother's lack of credibility, (Recorder Bradberry) relied upon inconsistencies in her oral evidence and the way she gave her evidence," said Mrs Justice Theis.
"The mother states she was distressed and anxious and that such feelings were triggered by the father watching her when she gave her evidence.
"The hearing was unfair and the conclusions reached cannot remain in place."
