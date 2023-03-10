Thomas Wolsey 550th anniversary project to 'transform' Ipswich
A project celebrating the life of Cardinal Thomas Wolsey during the 550th anniversary of his birth aims to "transform" his home town.
Ipswich's "most famous son" was said to have risen from humble beginnings to become the most powerful man in the country, working alongside Henry VIII.
The Thomas Wolsey Project 550 will see a number of events held across 550 days into autumn 2024.
Organisers said it aimed to bring a "sense of aspiration" to the town.
Terry Hunt, director at Ipswich Central which has led the initiative, said: "This project has the potential to be transformational in Ipswich.
"We have the opportunity to change people's perceptions of Ipswich and generate a much greater sense of aspiration among our young people."
Ipswich Central, the business group for the town, said the project has four main ambitions:
- Create a new legacy for Thomas Wolsey, both locally and nationally
- Promote greater social mobility in Ipswich and build on work already being done in this area
- Increase public awareness of the town's "extraordinary" heritage and develop a greater sense of pride
- Create and highlight opportunities for children and young people
It said it wanted every school pupil in Ipswich to hear about Wolsey and be "inspired by his achievements".
"This project will help them to understand just what a rich heritage Ipswich has, as one of the very oldest English towns," added Mr Hunt.
"We want our children and young people to be proud of the place where they live."
Who was Thomas Wolsey?
- Thomas Wolsey was born in Ipswich
- His father, thought to have been a butcher, provided a good education and Wolsey went on to Magdalen College, Oxford
- Wolsey was ordained in around 1498. He became chaplain to the archbishop of Canterbury and later chaplain to Henry VII
- When Henry VIII became king in 1509, Wolsey's rapid rise began. In 1514 he was created Archbishop of York and a year later the Pope made him a cardinal
- Soon afterwards the King appointed him Lord Chancellor
- He fell from favour after failing to secure Henry VIII's divorce from Catherine of Aragon
- He was travelling from York to London to face a charge of treason when he died at Leicester Abbey on 29 November, 1530
Source: BBC History
At 10:30 GMT on Friday, eight bell ringers will ring the bells of St Lawrence Church, which Wolsey is said to have heard as a boy in Ipswich.
A short film has also been made to illustrate the footprint of Cardinal College, which was Thomas Wolsey's intended legacy for Ipswich - but Henry VIII stopped construction of the college when Wolsey fell out of favour.
The film will be shown at a pop-up projection on the Buttermarket.
Other activities include colourful bunting across the town centre and a new "Thomas Wolsey 550" beer made by Briarbank Brewery.
