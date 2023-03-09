Camilla's Newmarket visit postponed by weather
A visit by Camilla, the Queen Consort, to Newmarket has been postponed after the weather disrupted her travel plans, Buckingham Palace said.
She had been due to visit the Suffolk town to mark the 40th anniversary of The British Racing School, opened by the (then) Prince of Wales in 1983.
The palace said the decision to postpone was taken on Thursday morning.
A spokesman said Camilla was "very sorry" and they would try to find a new date for her visit.
