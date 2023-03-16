More trains to stop at Kennett railway station
More trains are to stop at a small rural railway station from May after lobbying by councils.
All Ipswich to Cambridge peak time morning and evening weekday trains will now stop at Kennett, near Newmarket.
West Suffolk councillor Susan Glossop said she was "delighted Greater Anglia is plugging the problematic hole in the timetable for those in West Suffolk".
The change follows discussions between the operator and West Suffolk and Suffolk county councils.
This means all Ipswich to Cambridge weekday departures between 05:10 and 09:21 GMT will call at Kennett, as well as all Cambridge to Ipswich weekday departures from 14:47 to 18:47 GMT.
There will also be more Saturday services available,
County councillor Lance Stanbury said Kennett is the nearest station for many growing towns and villages in the area and "these extra stops should save passengers the time, cost and inconvenience of driving all the way to Newmarket or even Ely".
Jonathan Denby, head of corporate affairs at Great Anglia, said the new service would start from 21 May.
