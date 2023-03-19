Westfield: Dancers with Down's syndrome surprise shoppers with flash mob
More than 150 people with Down's syndrome have taken part in a flash mob to celebrate their lives and friendships.
The dancers, from Project 21, surprised shoppers at Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London, with their routine on Saturday afternoon.
They travelled from the charity's three branches in Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and further afield.
It was timed to coincide with World Down Syndrome Day.
Alex Munn, 29, started Project 21 five years ago. The charity puts on activities, clubs and events for people with the condition in the east of England.
"Today was all about raising awareness and putting the spotlight on Down's syndrome. I couldn't be more proud of each and every one of them for that amazing performance," she said.
The flash mob was meant to be held at the Olympic Park but was moved to the shopping centre due to the weather, meaning crowds of shoppers were treated to the show.
Mia Hermon, 12, who goes to the Colchester branch, said she really enjoyed learning the seven-minute routine, which featured songs from Fleur East, Rihanna and Little Mix.
"I was scared and nervous at first but then I had fun dancing with my friends," she said.
Dannielle Ruffles, 26, who attends the Ipswich branch, said she loved taking part in the performance.
"I had fun today dancing with my friends and meeting new people across the different branches," she said.
World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day held every year on 21 March. The date - the 21st day of the third month - was chosen to represent the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes the condition.
Ms Munn added: "We've smashed expectations, exceeded limits and raised the bar for the Down's syndrome community, but it won't stop here!"
