BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy to leave station after 33 years
- Published
An award-winning local radio presenter has announced he is to leave the BBC after more than three decades.
BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, 58, said that due to planned changes to BBC Local Radio, it was "time for me to move on".
He said it was a "big decision" to leave the job he loved but "all good things must come to an end".
His last programme, on 2 April, would come 33 years to the day since he began volunteering at the station.
He said he always wanted to work in radio, growing up listening to Radio Caroline, Radio Luxembourg and BBC Radio 1.
In 1990, he began volunteering at BBC Radio Suffolk in his hometown of Ipswich, making tea and answering the phone for former presenter, and Look East anchor, Stewart White.
His first pay cheque, for £15, came seven months later, which he never cashed "as I thought I might never get another one!".
"I still have it today framed in my office at home," he said.
His first presenting role was in 1991 on the Dawn Shift, before moving on to the Drivetime Show in 1998, and then the flagship Breakfast Show in 2000.
"It really was the dream coming true," he added.
His skills were recognised with the Radio Academy Gold News Broadcaster of the Year award in 2003 and another Gold in 2008 for a live broadcast from the US, celebrating the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown in Virginia by Suffolk's Bartholomew Gosnold.
"I have been blessed to work with some incredibly talented people who've helped me reach those heights," he said.
He said his proudest moment was when the station, in 2011, raised £3m in 11 months to help build a new Treehouse hospice in Ipswich for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
"It was incredible to be involved with," he said.
"As I drive past it now, I still think how amazing it was."
He helped to start the Bin a Blade knife amnesty with Suffolk Police, instigated the annual Suffolk Day, spearheaded a campaign to reinstate St Edmund as the Patron Saint of England and created and led the award-wining Don't Be A Tosser anti-litter campaign.
The Ipswich Town fan also took his breakfast show to Italy when the club lost to Inter Milan in the Uefa Cup in 2001.
His work was further recognised in the New Year's Honours list in 2021 when he was appointed MBE for services to radio and the community in his home county.
He said he accepted the honour on "on behalf of all the amazing people I've worked with at the BBC for over 30 years and the incredible listeners who've tuned in".
He also met his wife, former BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Lesley Dolphin, at the station and surprised her with a Las Vegas wedding in 2002.
"BBC Local Radio is moving in a new direction and so it's time for me to move on and let someone else enjoy what I've enjoyed for the last 33 years," he said.
"It's been a big decision to walk away from the job I love but I believe the time is right."
Peter Cook, editor of BBC Radio Suffolk, said: "He's an outstanding interviewer and has held those in power to account, and as a Suffolk boy he's always done so with his mind fixed on delivering for the local audience.
"Our listeners will miss him and so will we.
"He's a fantastic broadcaster and colleague and we wish him all the best for the future."
Mark Murphy presents Life's a Pitch between 10:00 and 14:00 on Saturdays, and a separate show at same time on Sundays.
