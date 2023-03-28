North Walsham: Hemp mural prompts council planning investigation
A council is investigating whether a mural of an England Lioness will need retrospective planning permission.
The 7m (22.9ft high) image of Lauren Hemp was unveiled in her home town of North Walsham, Norfolk, on 13 March.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said complaints had been received because the mural was painted in a conservation area.
The mural, on the wall of Cafe Kitale in St Nicholas Court, was created by street artist Mr Meana.
It was to celebrate England's success in the UEFA Women's Euros last summer.
Cafe owner Robert Scammell, who came up with the idea, said the mural had also met with approval from Ms Kemp and her parents.
But at a council meeting, locals questioned whether the artwork had the correct planning permission, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The meeting was told the "location has upset many people in the town".
An official told the meeting that a panel of councillors had decided the artwork did not constitute graffiti and did not meet the threshold to be considered "untidy" - at which point enforcement could be taken.
He said an investigation was "progressing well" and the overview was that the authority was "pleased to see a successful local person being celebrated in North Walsham in a good and positive way".
