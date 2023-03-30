A14 traffic: Road closed after serious three-vehicle crash
A road has been closed after a serious crash involving three vehicles.
Suffolk Police said the collision happened just after 18:00 BST on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds.
The road has been shut in both directions between junction 43 for Bury St Edmunds eastbound and junction 46 for Thurston westbound. Diversions have been put in place.
Fire crews and the air ambulance were also called to the scene.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes while the carriageway is cleared and made safe.
The road is likely to remain closed for a considerable length of time, police said.
