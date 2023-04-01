Pakefield: More time to question boys over death of woman
Police have been granted more time to question two boys arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82-year-old was fatally injured during a burglary.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, on Saturday afternoon. She died on Monday.
It is believed the break-in was during darkness on 24 March or early 25 March.
The boys, aged 14 and 15 and from the Lowestoft area, were arrested on Friday.
Police said a superintendent's extension to detain them for questioning for an additional 12 hours would expire on Saturday night.
Officers were called to Ms Middleditch's home in Grayson Avenue at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing but in a serious condition, and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
Ms Middleditch died in the early hours of Monday.
A handbag that was stolen was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road, but her purse was missing, police said.
Ms Middleditch's family described her as a "strong, determined character who loved life and her dog".
Floral tributes have been left outside her home and people living in the south Lowestoft area have expressed shock at the incident.
Prayers were said and candles were lit during a service at nearby All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Wednesday morning.
