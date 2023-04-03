Brandon station platform opens after safety concerns
A train station platform closed for more than a month over safety concerns has reopened.
The eastbound platform at Brandon, in Suffolk, was closed on 1 March amid concerns the roof of a former ticket office which was shut in 1978, could collapse.
Greater Anglia passengers heading towards Norwich were affected.
The operator said "works to enable safe public access" had been completed and trains were now able to stop.
