Luke Durbin's mum hopes for new lead from Channel 5 documentary
- Published
The mother of a man missing for 17 years said she "hopes and prays" a lead would emerge from a new TV documentary.
Luke Durbin, from Hollesley, near Woodbridge, Suffolk, was 19 when he disappeared on a night out with friends in Ipswich in May 2006.
His case will feature in Channel 5 documentary Vanished: The Hunt For Britain's Missing People on 13 April.
Suffolk Police said the case was regularly reviewed and all information received was assessed.
Nicki Durbin said: "I will never give up hope of finding Luke and with any publicity, I hope and pray that that lead [that solves the case] comes in."
A previous documentary revealed Mr Durbin had been involved in county lines drug dealing.
During his final hours on 11 May, he finished work at a greengrocer's in Aldeburgh and then went to do a drug deal in Woodbridge before meeting up with friends, police said.
They drank in pubs, took cocaine and then went clubbing in Ipswich, detectives said.
He left a nightclub alone and tried and failed to get a taxi home because he had left his phones, keys and wallet at his friend's house.
Mr Durbin was last captured on CCTV at 04:00 BST in Dogs Head Street, heading towards the bus station.
Ms Durbin said her son would have been 37 later this year, the same age she was when he went missing.
She said her "incredible support network" of friends, family and the general public had helped her cope.
"All I can do now for Luke is just keep his name out there because I strongly believe somebody does know what happened to him," she said.
Suffolk Police said any information received was subject to further investigation where appropriate and Mr Durbin's family was kept informed regarding any "significant" inquiries.
Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information that may assist the investigation to get in touch.