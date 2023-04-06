Woodbridge golf club offers free sessions for people with dementia
The manager of a golf club which offers free sessions for people with dementia says his inspiration comes from seeing his parents live with the illness.
Seckford Golf Club, near Woodbridge, Suffolk, has been named Club of the Year 2023 by England Golf for its inclusivity.
Manager Tony Pennock said the aim was to offer "happiness and comradery".
Player Lyall Robertson said: "They don't take it too deadly seriously, which a lot of golfers do."
Mr Pennock's mother was diagnosed with dementia 13 years ago and now his father has the disease.
"It's the most devastating thing for anybody to ever see your parents go through that - or anybody else come to that," he said.
After getting involved with Ipswich Town FC's dementia club, he set up free golf sessions for people living with dementia.
For people who have played the game before, "put a club in their hand and it transform them", he said.
That seemed to be the case with Richard Sanders, who was a keen golfer many years ago.
His carer Linda Owens said: "All the memories are coming back and he's able to show his skills and I think that gives him a lot of confidence and helps him relax and be accepted."
He said he was "happy to be with the people".
Long term member Diana Lewis, whose husband Trevor also joined the sessions, said: "They enjoy all the banter again and getting back to a sport they really enjoy, but at a level they can do it at today."
Mr Lewis joked he was "having a laugh - and crying mainly, when trying to hit the ball".
Mrs Lewis said: "It's a great club for everybody, it's inclusive not exclusive, which is the best thing for a golf club to be."
Lyall Robertson is one of the players who has taken up the dementia golf day sessions at the members-owned club.
He grew up in Carnoustie, Scotland, famous for its golf course, and has been playing since he was seven or eight years old "with mixed results".
"But it's all good fun so long as you don't take it too seriously," he said.
