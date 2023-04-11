A14 crash: Bramford man who died in A14 crash was our hero, say family
The family of a man who died in a three-vehicle crash said he was their "hero".
Paul Cobbold, 53, died in the collision involving two lorries and a van on the A14 eastbound at Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Suffolk Police said a man in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been bailed until 22 June.
Detectives appealed for witnesses.
Mr Cobbold was the driver of the van in the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
In a statement, Mr Cobbold's family said he was the "perfect example of a Bramford boy" and "never failed to leave an impression on everyone he met".
"Paul was a gentle giant, funny, sarcastic, loving and dependable to all his family and friends, but most of all, he was our hero," they said.
The incident happened near roadworks, police said.
One of the lorry drivers was taken to West Suffolk Hospital as a precaution and the other driver was not injured.
