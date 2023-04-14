Ipswich woman to lead hospice walk in memory of husband
A woman whose husband died of bowel cancer will be taking part in a midnight walk to raise funds for the hospice that cared for him.
Lee Porter died aged 46 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich in January last year.
His wife, Lena Porter, said the care she and her family received from the hospice "made such a difference".
She will be leading hundreds of people through the streets of Ipswich on the hospice's Midnight Walk on 20 May.
The hospice encourages people to wear bright fancy dress outfits to take part in the walk that has a "party atmosphere".
Those taking part will pass landmarks such as The Waterfront, Portman Road - the home of Ipswich Town Football Club - and Christchurch Park.
Mrs Porter said she took part in the walk a few years ago and "had no idea in the coming years I would have my own hospice connection".
Her husband was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in September 2018 but eight months later it had advanced to stage four and spread to his liver.
He started receiving care form the hospice in 2021.
"The hospice staff treated Lee with such respect and dignity, and they fought for him all the way," Mrs Porter said.
"Prior to St Elizabeth Hospice I felt alone in caring for Lee, but with the hospice I could lean on them too, as they supported Lee, myself and my whole family.
"Even when he was unresponsive, the staff would talk to Lee and explain what medication they were giving him.
"It was just outstanding care and it really melted my heart."
