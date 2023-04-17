Ipswich mural on 1908 Co-op building becomes listed
A mural on the wall of a former department store has been Grade II listed.
The colourful mosaic tile mural on what was the Co-operative store in Ipswich was designed by Hungarian émigré artists Gyula Bajó and Endre Hevezi between 1963-64.
It is one of only four such Co-op murals in the UK.
Historic England listed the mural due to its historic and architectural interest.
Positioned over Cox Lane to the rear of the old store, the 3m (10ft) by 6m (20ft) mural is composed of thousands of square coloured mosaic tiles and is known as 'Harvest'.
In England's Co-operative Movement: An Architectural History, Lynn Pearson said the image appeared to depict the Greek mythological characters of Demeter, goddess of the harvest and agriculture, and the messenger god,Hermes. He was sent to the underworld to save Demeter's daughter Persephone from Hades, so that the seasons could be restored and famine prevented on earth.
The wheatsheaf is a popular emblem of the Co-operative Movement, as "a stalk of corn cannot stand alone, but many stand together", she said.
Permission was granted in 2021 for the former department store building, which dates back to 1908, to be demolished and replaced with a school.
C20 said the listing designation only covered the mural "with the former department store building being deemed of insufficient architectural and historic interest".
The grade II listing gives the mural legal protection meaning it cannot be altered or demolished without special permission from the planning authority.
Historic England said the other three Co-op murals were in Stevenage, Hull and Scunthorpe. All of them were now Grade II listed except for the one in Scunthorpe.
C20 said it was campaigning for that one to also be considered for listing.