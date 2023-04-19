Holton Pits: Community group raises £180k to buy disused quarry
- Published
A community group has raised £180,000 to try to buy a disused quarry to keep it as an open space for residents.
Holton Pits, near Halesworth, Suffolk, was designated an Asset of Community Value, which meant owners CEMEX were unable to sell the site for six months, allowing the community to gather funds.
Holton Pits Community Interest Company said it would submit its bid to buy the land on Monday.
It said it still needed about £20,000 to cover legal costs and stamp duty.
Rachel Kellett from the company said the community was "over the moon" to have raised that amount of money in a short amount of time.
"The saving of open spaces in a very important thing to do and I think that's caught people's imagination," she said.
"There is pressure on housing and building so to save this open space for people to exercise, have fresh air and walk in nature is a very important thing.
"We have to protect it ourselves as no-one else is going to do it for us,"
Ms Kellett said the money was raised from fundraising activities, crowdfunding and donations from local businesses.
She said £180,000 was the figure CEMEX said would be an "acceptable bid".
CEMEX has been contacted for comment.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk