HMP Highpoint: Man should have had probation appointment before death - ombudsman
A man who died two days after being released from prison should have had a scheduled probation appointment, an ombudsman found.
Paul Davies, 50, died of a drug overdose in February 2022 after being released from HMP Highpoint in Suffolk.
The Prison and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) said the head of the North Essex probation unit should ensure service users are able to attend appointments.
The Ministry of Justice said the PPO's findings have been implemented.
Mr Davies was arrested upon his release from prison for an outstanding warrant and the probation service was made aware he would miss a scheduled post release appointment.
He appeared in court the next day and was released but his initial appointment in Essex was not rescheduled and should have been, said the ombudsman.
The ombudsman report found that the head of the North Essex Probation unit should "ensure that the community offender manager reschedules and maintains induction appointments" for those unable to attend after their release from prison.
Before his release, Mr Davies had given addresses in Essex and Liverpool but neither could be assessed prior to his release.
Although outside its remit, the PPO noted Mr Davies was essentially released from prison homeless, as no suitable address had been identified.
The PPO noted that the address in Liverpool could not be assessed before his release due to him being released on a Friday, something which ministers have "committed to stop" since his death.
Three months before his release, Mr Davies completed a resettlement form in which he said he intended to take his own life within days of leaving prison.
As part of a safeguarding measure Mr Davies was spoken to by prison staff but he denied ever being suicidal and told them his responses must have been confused with that of another prisoner.
The PPO report found prison staff had taken "reasonable and appropriate steps" to consider his mental health and the probation manager had been made aware.
The PPO said "with the benefit of hindsight" they may have expected the manager to have spoken to him about a potential risk of suicide.
A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "The Probation Service in North Essex has implemented the PPO's findings and we are supporting a change in the law to end the vast majority of Friday releases so offenders can access the housing and healthcare services they need ahead of the weekend."