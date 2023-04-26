Haverhill police say 1.1kg bag of white powder found in layby
- Published
A member of the public handed in a 1.1kg (38.8oz) bag of white powder into a police station after finding it in a layby, officers have said.
Suffolk Constabulary said the package was found in Haverhill on Wednesday.
It was handed in at the town's police station and the force said the substance was being tested.
An image of the package was published by police on Facebook, who described it as cocaine, but the post was later deleted.
A Suffolk police spokesperson said: "The substance is now being tested and inquiries are continuing."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.