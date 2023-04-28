Bury St Edmunds mayor suspended by Tories following alleged assault

Peter Thompson has been a councillor for more than 10 years

The town's mayor has been suspended by the Conservative Party following allegations he assaulted a bar doorman.

Peter Thompson has served two terms as mayor of Bury St Edmunds and had been a councillor for more than a decade.

Suffolk Police said two men received conditional cautions following an incident at the town's Gym Bar on 4 March.

Mr Thompson is now standing for re-election as a independent councillor in the town's Moreton Hall ward next week.

The doorman Matthew Tate, a 31-year-old Army veteran who suffered a brain injury during his second tour in Afghanistan, said he was shocked by what he saw as lenient treatment for an elected official.

Police were called to investigate an alleged assault at The Gym - a bar on Risbygate Street in the town centre

In a statement, John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk District Council's Conservative group confirmed Mr Thompson's suspension, saying: "I can confirm that he has been suspended for breaching group rules pending further investigation."

Mr Thompson has been approached for comment.

As well as standing for re-election at the district council on Thursday, 4 May, he is also standing for re-election to Bury St Edmunds Town Council.

