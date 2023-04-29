Bury St Edmunds: Man's body found near car park unexplained, police say
- Published
The death of a man, whose body was found near a car park, is being treated as unexplained, police have said.
Suffolk Constabulary said it was called to Ram Meadow car park in Bury St Edmunds just after 11:00 BST on Friday, following the discovery by a member of the public.
The force said the man was aged in his 20s.
An investigation is under way and a cordon remained in place on Saturday, detectives said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.