Ipswich Town applies to build more executive boxes at Portman Road
A football club has applied to add more executive boxes and open plan office space to one of its stands.
Ipswich Town wants new floor spaces to "infill existing voids to the first and second floors" of its Magnus Group Stand at Portman Road.
The space to be filled is at the end of the west stand, nearest to the Sir Bobby Robson stand.
Its application to the borough council also includes building the memorial garden announced last month.
The three-tier all-seater Magnus Group is the biggest at Portman Road, which has a current capacity of just under 30,000.
It is for home fans, with the lower tier including a dedicated family area.
Last month, the club announced it wanted to relocate the earth where the ashes of fans were interred on the pitch to a new memorial garden behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
This was due to major work to install a new state-of-the-art pitch this summer.
