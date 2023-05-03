Life-sized King Charles model 'my gift' to Stowmarket
A life-sized model of the King displayed on a garden fence has had a "wonderful" response, its creator said.
Sharon Kulesa, from Stowmarket in Suffolk, spent two days making it from a mannequin, newspaper and tin foil.
Her previous creations depicting Queen Elizabeth II and Boris Johnson were so well-received she decided to create one to mark the King's coronation.
She said: "I was a bit worried I'd made his ears too big. But it raises a smile and it was my gift to the community."
"The reception I've received has been wonderful. The kids love it, people wave at it as they go by," she said.
"I love seeing people's reactions to him and it's something special to mark the event."
Ms Kulesa also made "a more flattering" bust of the King to display in the local opticians where she works and is already planning her next creation.
She said: "I think I'll have to do Suffolk legend Ed Sheeran."
