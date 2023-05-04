Local elections 2023: Polls open in Suffolk
Polls have opened to elect councillors in district and borough councils across Suffolk.
Seats will be elected in Babergh District, Mid Suffolk District, East Suffolk, West Suffolk and Ipswich Borough councils.
Voters are expected to bring photo ID to cast their ballot. The polls will close at 22:00 BST.
More than 8,000 seats will be contested at 230 councils across England during this round of voting.
The district and borough councils run many of the public services we rely on, such as bin collections, housing and planning, as well as leisure centres.
Full council elections are being held in all areas except Ipswich Borough Council, where 16 of the 48 seats are up for grabs.
A full list of all the seats up for election in Ipswich can be found on the borough council's website.
No elections are being held for county council seats this time around.
Results are due on Friday morning.
