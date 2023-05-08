Leiston skatepark reopens with Coronation Jam after refurbishment
- Published
An 18-year-old skatepark has officially reopened after a £150,000 extension and refurbishment.
A Coronation Jam has been held at Victory Recreational Ground Skate Park, in Leiston, Suffolk, to mark the event.
Andrew Pegg, 48, who originally designed the park and was called back to work on the improvements, said: "It's indescribable, it's so important for the community."
The three months of work was funded by Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council.
It said it wanted to hold the skate jam during King Charles III's Coronation celebrations, as it was "a unique and exciting way to celebrate this momentous weekend".
Dozens of people turned up for the party.
James, 15, from the town, said: "I started scootering when I was younger and then I saw these people skating around and I thought I want to do that and I just brought a board and haven't stopped since.
"It's amazing, it just helps you so much progressing, just being able to walk straight to the skatepark.
"It teaches you a lot of life lessons; you meet a lot of friends; it helps your social skills and it's just a good way to get out the house.
"I love it - it's brilliant."
Mr Pegg, 48, who is from Leiston, said the council "called me back in, and I put a bit of a team together".
The work began in February.
"It's just as rewarding to see someone young, tiny kids, learning new stuff, as seeing some really good skaters in the park," he said.
"It's fantastic; there's an awesome vibe down here; it's so important this place has become a real hub of activity.
"Every time people come down here they make new friendships, regardless of their ages. All the older guys are really willing to help the newer kids."
Dan Webz of Escapism Skateboards, who the council described as a "skating supremo", opened the park and said: "Honestly I couldn't be happier."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk