Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Melton
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.
It happened on the B1438 Melton Road in Melton, near Woodbridge, in Suffolk, at about 00:25 BST and involved a grey Seat Ibiza.
Suffolk Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
The road was closed until shortly after 06:00 and officers have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.