Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Melton

The incident happened on a road in Melton in the early hours of Monday

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car.

It happened on the B1438 Melton Road in Melton, near Woodbridge, in Suffolk, at about 00:25 BST and involved a grey Seat Ibiza.

Suffolk Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

The road was closed until shortly after 06:00 and officers have appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

