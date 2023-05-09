A14 Orwell Bridge partially closed after lorry and car crash
The Orwell Bridge will be partially shut until Wednesday following a crash where a lorry went through the central reservation.
Suffolk Police said a lorry and a car were involved in a crash at around 11:20 BST.
One lane on each carriageway, closest to the barrier, are expected to remain closed into Wednesday, to allow repairs to be made.
Police said there were not thought to be any serious injuries.
A lorry travelling on the westbound carriageway smashed through the central reservation and on to the eastbound carriageway during the crash.
