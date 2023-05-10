Ipswich: New council leader predicts 'positive things ahead'
The new leader of Ipswich Borough Council said there were "positive things ahead" as he started his role.
Labour councillor Neil MacDonald, 57, was elected leader of the Labour group on the Suffolk authority on Tuesday.
He replaces David Ellesmere, who is standing down after 12 years as council leader.
Mr MacDonald, who held the housing portfolio for seven years, said one of his priorities would be to meet the housing needs of the community.
He also said ensuring the borough remained "financially sustainable" was vital and that he had "big shoes to fill" with the departure of Mr Ellesmere.
Mr MacDonald added he would push towards a "carbon neutral" council, as well as promote community and family well-being.
The leader, from Elgin, Scotland, has lived in the borough for 35 years and been a member of the council for 23 years.
His new role will be formally discussed at the next annual council meeting, on 17 May.
He said Ipswich had a great mix of "heritage and modern", including the university and waterfront area.
"With easy access to the coast, great green spaces - and a football team on the up - there are positive things ahead for the town," he said.
He added that Town Funds cash of £25m would see more enhancement of the town's shopping precincts, as well as investment in employment opportunities.
In Thursday's local elections across England, Labour held control of Ipswich Borough Council, taking one seat from the Conservatives.
It came on a night that saw Labour seize control of 21 councils - with the Conservatives losing 46 authorities.
The Greens also won their first ever outright majority on a council in Mid Suffolk.
