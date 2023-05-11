Great Waldingfield man tells court killing wife and child was logical
A man accused of murdering his wife and daughter has told a court their deaths were "logical".
Peter Nash's wife Jillu Nash, 43, and their daughter Louise Nash, 12, were found dead at their home on the Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September.
A trial has heard Mrs Nash was having a relationship with a work colleague and planned to leave her husband.
Mr Nash denies murder and is representing himself.
Prosecutors have told Ipswich Crown Court that Mr Nash found out about the relationship and confronted his wife with photos.
Emergency services were called to the home when Mrs Nash did not turn up for work and Louise missed school.
The court was told the bodies were still inside and that Mr Nash had tried to take his own life.
A post-mortem examination found Louise was stabbed in the abdomen and her mother died from pressure to the neck.
'Infidelity'
Giving his closing speech to the court, prosecutor David Josse KC said Mr Nash "calmly and chillingly" admitted to the killings and tried to justify it by stating it was punishment for his wife's infidelity and that his daughter was his "property".
Mr Josse said there was no evidence the defendant was suffering from a psychiatric illness.
Mr Nash, in his closing speech, said he would not change what happened as his wife and daughter's deaths were "logical".
The judge has started summing up the evidence heard during the trial and he told the jury there was no evidence of self defence put forward by the defendant.
The trial continues.
