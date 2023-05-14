Lowestoft: Former post office restoration is complete
Restoration work on a Grade II listed former post office has been completed before it is transformed into a visual arts space.
Repairs have been done to the stonework, roof and sash windows of the old post office, Lowestoft, Suffolk, in a project which has cost £3.7m so far.
The arts space, including a studio and cafe, will be run by Messums Galleries.
Tony Callandine, from Historic England, said its completion was "an important part of Lowestoft's regeneration".
The year-long restoration involved removing algae, lichens and dirt from the original stone, as well as stripping back a linseed oil surface coating applied for weather protection.
Katie May Langridge, senior architectural conservator from the specialist conservation contractor Aldis and May, based in Woodbridge, said: "The stone was in a worse condition than was first thought.
"We think the linseed was applied at some point in the 20th Century, but instead of protecting, it discoloured and made the building less permeable, leading to decay."
Removing it was "a very labour-intensive process", she said.
A new Welsh slate roof was laid and the front entrance reconfigured in its original position.
Johnny Messum, director of Messums Galleries, said: "The post office is a wonderful building and I am delighted that we are able to develop a venue for creativity in Lowestoft."
Messums will apply for planning and listed building consent to change the building into a gallery.
The project's lead contractor was RG Carter, based in Bury St Edmunds, the architects were Chaplin Farrant and Kings and Dunne. A specialist contractor, Oakhill Group Painting and Decorating, was used for the redecoration.
The restoration work has received £2.8m from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities' Towns Fund and more than £450,000 from Historic England so far.