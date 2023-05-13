Ukraine aid volunteer from Suffolk paralysed in crash
A volunteer who helped transport almost 350 tonnes of aid to the front line in Ukraine has been paralysed in a moped accident while on holiday in Spain.
Darius Linkus and wife Saule - who was his passenger - both broke their necks, with Mr Linkus losing the use of both legs.
Friends of the pair, from Trimley St Mary, Suffolk, are fundraising for an accessible wet room.
"I just thought I had to help; he kind of inspired me," said Oliver Horsman.
The husband and wife, both 41, have three children who are being looked after by a relative.
The pair are in rehabilitation, with Mrs Linkus suffering a broken right shoulder and the loss of some mobility in her arm.
'Frog in throat moment'
Mr Horsman said that after the crash in September, Mr Linkus was on the phone from his bed, trying to arrange for generators to be delivered to people near front lines.
"It was a bit of a frog in throat moment," said Mr Horsman.
"He knew he was paralysed at that point but he was like, 'I've got to do something'.
"It's pretty crazy that he now needs other people's help really - pretty tragic."
Mr Horsman said Mr Linkus, who works in import and export, was quick to help after war broke out in Ukraine last year.
Within three days of the war starting their Facebook post asking for aid had been shared thousands of times.
"It went insane," said Mr Horsman.
"It ended up generating about 350 tonnes worth of aid.
"Through Darius's connections he managed to sort out all the import/export paperwork, get all the fixers on the borders for these vans that were going over.
"He ended up doing four or five trips himself and we facilitated 50 or 60 further trips to get that stuff over the border."
The aid they took to Ukraine included surgical and first aid kits, incubators and military boots, and they also helped pick up and drop off refugees.
After a "manic" few months, the couple had a weekend break in Spain and hired a moped, Mr Horsman said.
"His front wheel hit a rock in the road," he added.
"Both wearing helmets, within the speed limit, nothing silly.
"It was just how they fell."
He said he wanted to fundraise for the wet room "so at least he can have a quality of life", as they had no income.
"He's a very proud man, super giving, will literally give you the shirt off his back," he added.
