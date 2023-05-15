Brandon death: Woman signed contract with devil says husband
A woman whose body was pulled from a pond "signed a contract with the devil" days before her death, her husband told an inquest.
The body of Egle Vengaliene, 35, of Brandon, Suffolk, was found at Brandon Country Park on 9 April 2021.
Andrius Vengalis told Suffolk Coroner's Court he "had a bad feeling in his heart" when he woke to find his wife missing that morning.
Ms Vengaliene died from drowning, a post-mortem examination found.
Mr Vengalis told the hearing in Ipswich that his wife had spoken to him a couple of days before her death about "devils tearing her apart".
He said he started to feel "something wrong was going on with her".
Mr Vengalis said the night before her death the mother-of-five had told him she was not feeling well and had gone downstairs at the family home in Bury Road, Brandon.
The following morning he said he woke and his wife was not there. He said he thought she may have gone running.
Later he told the inquest he became concerned when he found the back gate to their garden open.
He said she had left the house without her shoes.
The inquest, which started on 9 May, previously heard a dog walker came across Mr Vengalis with his wife's body by the pond.
At first he thought Mr Vengalis was trying to "throttle" her before realising he was trying to resuscitate her, Robert McDonald told the hearing.
Mr Vengalis had been charged with his wife's murder, but a trial was discontinued last year before it got under way and the case against him was dropped.
The inquest is due to continue until 19 May.
