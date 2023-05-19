Banksy artwork removed from walls to go on display in Suffolk
Banksy murals removed from walls are to go on show in Suffolk from next month.
Sandcastle Girl, taken from an old shop in Lowestoft, will be displayed at Moyse's Hall in Bury St Edmunds.
Meanwhile, Hula-Hoop Girl, which was discovered in Nottingham, will be exhibited at The National Horseracing Museum in Newmarket.
Several original Banksy pieces will also be put on display at Haverhill Arts Centre, as part of the Urban Frame: Mutiny in Colour exhibition.
Sandcastle Girl, which depicted a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and paving slab, appeared on the side of an old shop in Lowestoft in August 2021 and was removed three months later.
The former electrical shop was on the market for £300,00 when the work appeared, but was re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed his east coast "spraycation".
The hula-hooping girl appeared on a residential street in Nottingham in October 2020 and was later claimed by the artist. Its subsequent removal disappointed residents.
Organisers said the exhibition, running simultaneously across the three sites, would also host hundreds of works from other contemporary artists including Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.
The Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket sites open on 3 June, with Haverhill on 10 July.