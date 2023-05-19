Brandon death: Lack of evidence over how mother drowned
A lack of evidence around how a woman came to be in a pond where she drowned has led a coroner to record an open conclusion into her death.
The body of mother-of-five Egle Vengaliene, 35, of Brandon, Suffolk, was pulled from the water at Brandon Country Park on 9 April 2021.
Suffolk Coroner's Court heard she was found by her husband.
Coroner Nigel Parsley said it was not possible to conclude a third party was involved, or that she intended suicide.
It was also not possible to say whether Mrs Vengaliene, who was a runner, had drowned accidentally after entering the lake at speed, or that she had been overcome by hypothermia, he added.
At an earlier hearing, her husband Andrius Vengalis told the court in Ipswich he "had a bad feeling in his heart" when he woke to find her missing that morning.
She had spoken to him a couple of days before her death about "devils tearing her apart", he added, and he felt "something wrong was going on with her".
He found his wife's body in the pond, 3m (10ft) from the edge of the water, at about 07:00 BST, he said.
The inquest, which started on 9 May, previously heard a dog walker came across Mr Vengalis with his wife's body by the water.
At first he thought Mr Vengalis was throttling her then realised he was trying to resuscitate her, Robert McDonald told the hearing.
When asked if he ever throttled his wife, Mr Vengalis replied: "No. Never."
Mr Vengalis had been charged with his wife's murder, but a trial was discontinued last year before it got under way and the case against him was dropped.
The hearing was also told Ms Vengaliene had tapped on the window of the care home at the country park at 05:30 BST, wet, cold, wearing no coat or shoes and asking for help.
At the mention of the police being called, Ms Vengaliene, who was originally from Lithuania, became "agitated" and said "no police, there will be big trouble" and ran off, the inquest was told.
Mr Parsley added that there was no evidence in her medical record, or from her eldest child or neighbours, of there being any mental health concerns.
An expert's evidence had been that suicide by drowning in shallow water was rare and an accidental death after running into the pond and falling over was regarded as the "least plausible" explanation, he added.
She was not intoxicated by drink or drugs and had not suffered a head injury, he said.
