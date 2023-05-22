Barham: Family pays tribute to 18-year-old crash victim
A family has paid tribute to an 18-year-old care worker who died after the car she was a passenger in crashed.
Emergency services were called to Barham, near Ipswich, at 12:35 BST on Saturday, 29 April. No other vehicles were involved, Suffolk Police said.
Bethany McCauley, from Pinewood, died at the scene after a crash on Thornhill Road.
In a statement her family described her as a "The bright light that lit up our lives. A real force of nature."
In a statement issued via Suffolk Police the family described her as "loud and funny, yet at times quiet and happy in her own company".
"Thoughtful, generous, kind and determined are all words that come to mind when we think of her," the family said.
They added that working in a residential care home appealed to her caring nature and she had been voted by residents as their favourite domestic worker.
The statement said she would be missed by her parents, younger brother William, grandmother, aunts and uncle and her friends.
The driver of the car she was in, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.
Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
