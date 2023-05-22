Ipswich: Tribute to athlete who died in road crash
- Published
A former friend and colleague of an endurance athlete who died in a road crash has helped raise more than £11,000 for the family.
Father-of-three Ben Jacobs was cycling when he was involved in a crash with a car near Ipswich on Wednesday.
The 47-year-old was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and died two days later.
Steve Harding, who set up the online fundraising page, said the family could decide how best to use the money.
"He was an easy person to be with - a solid gentleman, loyal, hard working. He was fun - he was all the things you'd want someone to be," said Mr Harding, owner at Touchwood UK in Ipswich where he hired Mr Jacobs when he was a teenager nearly 30 years ago.
He went on to work as a kitchen painter and French polisher.
Mr Jacobs volunteered at Ipswich Parkrun in Chantry Park, which he had run 324 times and clocked a personal best of 17 minutes and 46 seconds.
Mr Harding said he had participated in ultra marathons and cycling events, hitting more than 200 miles (322km) in a day.
Members of his club, Felixstowe Road Runners, ran together in tribute at the Woodbridge 10k race on Sunday.
"It was fantastic," said Mr Harding.
"I never knew how many people he touched. Everyone who met Ben loved him."
Suffolk Constabulary has asked for anyone with information about the incident just off the A137 in Church Road, Bentley, to get in contact.
A second cyclist, who was a friend of Mr Jacobs, suffered minor injuries in the collision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk