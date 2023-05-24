Ipswich: Puppies rescued after being abandoned on roadside
Two puppies have been rescued by the RSPCA after they were abandoned by the side of a road.
The 10-week-old cockapoo dogs were found by a member of the public in Ipswich on Tuesday.
The RSPCA said one "impact of the cost of living crisis" had been a rise in abandoned pets.
"It is really sad that they were dumped in the first place - they are so young and vulnerable,"said Jen Richardson, RSPCA animal rescue officer.
"Both pups were quite lethargic when they were found, with the smaller of the two particularly sluggish and cold."
Since coming into their care, the dogs have now been placed with a fosterer.
'Never acceptable'
In April, the RSPCA received 1,508 reports of animal abandonments across the UK, a rise of 9.6% compared to the previous month.
The charity said its officers were "seeing the impact of the cost of living crisis on the front line - more people are abandoning animals, more animals are coming into their care, and rehoming is slowing as financial pressures bite".
Jen Richardson, RSPCA animal rescue officer, said: "We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet, or not seeking appropriate veterinary help if it's needed is never acceptable."
If people are unable to look after there pets, the RSPCA recommend seeking support and help through local vets, rescues and animal welfare charities.
