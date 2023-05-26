Ipswich: Further arrests after 13 people found in lorry

Officers at a truck depot in IpswichBen Parker/BBC
Officers found 13 people in the back of a lorry on an Ipswich industrial estate

Further arrests have been made after 13 people suspected of entering the UK illegally were found in the back of a lorry.

Police searched a vehicle on Ransomes Industrial Estate, Ipswich, on Thursday and arrested the driver, a man in his 50s and two others.

On Friday, police said all nine adults found in the lorry were also arrested.

The remaining four were believed to be under-18 and had been taken into protective custody, they added.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the illegal entry into the UK and remained in police custody.

Suffolk Police said it continued to liaise with Home Office Immigration Enforcement.

