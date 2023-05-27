Ipswich: HGV driver charged after 13 people found in lorry

Suffolk Constabulary said Mr Ferraris was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday

A 54-year-old man from Italy has been charged after 13 suspected illegal immigrants were discovered in the back of a lorry.

Suffolk Constabulary said it made the discovery at the Ransomes Industrial Estate in Ipswich on Thursday morning.

HGV driver Enrico Ferraris was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Suffolk Constabulary said.

He was charged with arranging or facilitating illegal entry into the UK.

Officers said they found 13 people in the back of a lorry on an Ipswich industrial estate

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Four people were believed to be under the age of 18 and were taken into protective police custody, the force said.

Officers said Mr Ferraris would appear for another preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on 26 June.

