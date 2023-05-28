Witnesham: Motorcyclist dies after crash near Ipswich
A motorcyclist has died after a single-vehicle crash near Ipswich.
Suffolk Constabulary said it was called at about 13:45 BST on Saturday to the B1077 between Witnesham and Ashbocking.
The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital and declared dead.
Officers said the road between Ashbocking and High Road would remain closed for "some time" and asked for anyone with information, including dashcam footage of the area, to come forward.
The force said it wanted to hear from the driver of a black Mercedes who was travelling northbound on the B1077, towards Ashbocking, just after 13:00.
