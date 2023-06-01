Wooden artefact of patron saint stolen from Chattisham church
A wooden figurine might have been stolen by a thief believing it was the work of a famous artist and filmmaker.
Made from driftwood, the figure was stolen from the All Saints and St. Margaret's church in Chattisham, Ipswich.
It was carved in 1986 by Ipswich hairdresser Derek Jarman.
However Mark Walters, the outgoing church warden, said he wondered whether the thief thought it was made by the artist and filmmaker Derek Jarman.
"We feel a bit violated, it's a small peaceful village," Mr Walters said.
The wooden figurine is between 50cm (18in) and 60cm (24in) in height and carved from a piece of driftwood elm found near the River Orwell at Nacton.
Mr Walters, who has just finished his term as church warden after nine years, says the statue has no monetary value but has great sentimental worth as it depicts the patron saint of the church.
He said: "It may just be that someone thought it was the other Derek Jarman, so it might therefore be valuable."
The church is situated on Chattisham road and, despite having no sitting vicar, it is open for a range of community groups.
Mr Walters said: "It's quite a small and quiet community... we feel violated when somebody comes in and steals something from under our noses."
After the incident, he said the church would stay open as it "has always been important" to keep the church available for anyone who wanted to visit.
On social media the church said: "If you have borrowed her, please, please return her. She has stood in the church for many years and is much missed and has left an empty space."
Suffolk Police are appealing for any information after the theft took place between 9am on Wednesday 24 May and 5pm on Thursday 25 May.
