RSPCA rescue deer taken from London to Suffolk
- Published
A deer taken 90 miles (144km) away from the wild has been rescued from a family's living room.
The family took the deer on 16 May from Isleworth in London and brought it to their home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
RSPCA inspector Philip Norman said while the family "meant well" the deer was now "likely to be rejected by her mother".
The female roe deer is "recuperating" at a specialist wildlife centre, Mr Norman said.
It is understood the family took the deer because they thought it needed help.
When she is old enough, she will be released back at Isleworth.
Young animals like fox cubs and deer develop their survival skills during the day in springtime, with their parents usually watching nearby, the animal charity said.
It added that parents are unlikely to approach their young if people are close by.
Philip Norman was called out to the address in Bury St Edmunds on 18 May, and said the female roe deer's mother would "likely" reject her because she "now smells of the home environment".
"It's normal for young deer to be seen on their own in the wild but their mum will return to feed them. So unless they look obviously sick or injured, they should be left alone," Mr Norman said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram andTwitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830