BMW driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Sudbury
- Published
A man has died after the BMW he was driving crashed on the outskirts of a town.
The car was the only vehicle involved in the incident on Acton Lane in Sudbury, at 00:40 BST on Saturday.
Police, fire and ambulance services were in attendance but the driver died at the scene, Suffolk Police said.
Acton Lane was closed for almost nine hours and reopened at 09:20 BST. Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
