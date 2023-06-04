Stowmarket: Woman sexually assaulted on residential street
- Published
A woman has been sexually assaulted while walking along a residential street on the outskirts of a town.
The woman was heading towards Combs Ford via Lockington Road in Stowmarket, Suffolk, when she was attacked in Ipswich Road at 01:15 BST.
An unknown man sexually assaulted her and then ran off, Suffolk Police said.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting patrols, with officers keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who heard anything suspicious.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.